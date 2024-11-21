Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NTAP, ROST, ANET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total volume of 10,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 16,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 12,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:

