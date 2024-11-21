Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NTAP, ROST, ANET

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 16,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,700 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 12,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NTAP options, ROST options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
