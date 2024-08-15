Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, EW, COF

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 34,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 10,740 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, EW options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
