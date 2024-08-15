News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, EW, COF

August 15, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,106 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 710,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $845 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $845 strike highlighted in orange:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) options are showing a volume of 34,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 10,740 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, EW options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

