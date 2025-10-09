Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NLY, JEF, AS

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) saw options trading volume of 12,784 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) options are showing a volume of 24,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
