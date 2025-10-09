Markets
NLY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NLY, JEF, AS

October 09, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), where a total of 43,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 28,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) saw options trading volume of 12,784 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Amer Sports Inc (Symbol: AS) options are showing a volume of 24,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of AS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AS. Below is a chart showing AS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NLY options, JEF options, or AS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

