Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NKE, X, CPRI

April 03, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 474,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 47.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 262.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 16,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 115,366 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 177.3% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 24,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 52,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,600 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, X options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

