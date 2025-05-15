Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, DKS, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 204,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 393.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 10,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 31,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 325.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 42,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 209.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

