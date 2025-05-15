Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, DKS, COST

May 15, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 204,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 393.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 31,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 325.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 42,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 209.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1020 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1020 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
