Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NFLX, COIN, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 170,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 557.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 7,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 324,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 363% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 18,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.0 million contracts, representing approximately 202.3 million underlying shares or approximately 210.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 96.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 104,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

