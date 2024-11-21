News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NET, TDOC, X

November 21, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 34,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 66,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.9% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 24,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 56,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

