Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEM, ABBV, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 72,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 3,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,300 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 41,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 22,271 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

