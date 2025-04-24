Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NEM, ABBV, DDOG

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 41,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 22,271 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
