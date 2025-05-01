Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, AAPL, VST

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 474,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 17,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 38,185 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, AAPL options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
MNI Videos
Institutional Holders of NIQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.