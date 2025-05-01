Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, AAPL, VST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 34,375 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 15,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 474,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 17,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 38,185 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

