Markets
MTCH

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, AAPL, VST

May 01, 2025 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 34,375 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 15,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 474,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 17,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 38,185 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTCH options, AAPL options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
 MNI Videos
 Institutional Holders of NIQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio-> MNI Videos-> Institutional Holders of NIQ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MTCH
AAPL
VST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.