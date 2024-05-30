Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, NTAP, HPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 25,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 10,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) saw options trading volume of 52,161 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 8,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 844,100 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

