News & Insights

Markets
MRNA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, NTAP, HPE

May 30, 2024 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 25,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 10,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) saw options trading volume of 52,161 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 8,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 844,100 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, NTAP options, or HPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 XTN market cap history
 FPI Options Chain
 NGCA Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
NTAP
HPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.