Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MPW, URI, PATH

September 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 56,321 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 1,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 43,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 8,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,000 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPW options, URI options, or PATH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

