Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MPW, URI, PATH

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 1,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) options are showing a volume of 43,688 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 8,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,000 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MPW options, URI options, or PATH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
