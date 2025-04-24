Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MOS, PG, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 26,014 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 17,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 42,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 11,773 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

