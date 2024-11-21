Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MOD, MRVL, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total of 3,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 338,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 800,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 39,598 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,000 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 84,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 4,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOD options, MRVL options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

