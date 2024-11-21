Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MOD, MRVL, BA

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 39,598 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,000 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 84,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 4,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOD options, MRVL options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: WPRT Historical Stock Prices
XV Videos
Institutional Holders of WBAI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.