Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MGNI, AOSL, SPOT

February 06, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total of 9,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 948,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 3,441 contracts, representing approximately 344,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,400 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 12,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, AOSL options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

