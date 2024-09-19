Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: META, NFLX, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 391,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 368.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 18,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 84,833 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 349% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 110.6 million underlying shares or approximately 243.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 87,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

