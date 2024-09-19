Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: META, NFLX, AAPL

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 84,833 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 349% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 110.6 million underlying shares or approximately 243.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 87,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
