META

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: META, BA, NFLX

August 01, 2024 — 06:12 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 770,778 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 77.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 504.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 33,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 131,560 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 226.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 7,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 61,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

