Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: META, BA, NFLX

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 131,560 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 226.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 7,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 61,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, BA options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
