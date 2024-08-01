Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDB, MU, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 10,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 165,406 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 10,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 16,297 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

