Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MCK, WYNN, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total volume of 4,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 456,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 10,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 100,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 10,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

