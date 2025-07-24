Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MARA, TPL, LYB

Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) saw options trading volume of 977 contracts, representing approximately 97,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of TPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,900 underlying shares of TPL. Below is a chart showing TPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:
And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) options are showing a volume of 20,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,700 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
