Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MARA, TPL, LYB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total volume of 362,986 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 41,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) saw options trading volume of 977 contracts, representing approximately 97,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of TPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,900 underlying shares of TPL. Below is a chart showing TPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) options are showing a volume of 20,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,700 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

