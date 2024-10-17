Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MAN, TRV, BYND

Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) options are showing a volume of 4,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 473,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of TRV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of TRV. Below is a chart showing TRV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 8,817 contracts, representing approximately 881,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
