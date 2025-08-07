Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MA, PGY, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 15,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 20,263 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 92,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, PGY options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

