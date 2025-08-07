Markets
MA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MA, PGY, TTD

August 07, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 15,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) saw options trading volume of 20,263 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 92,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, PGY options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UAMY Options Chain
 HBIO market cap history
 Institutional Holders of BZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UAMY Options Chain-> HBIO market cap history-> Institutional Holders of BZ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MA
PGY
TTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.