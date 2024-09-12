Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, CARR, AXON

Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 17,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
