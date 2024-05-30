News & Insights

Markets
LOW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LOW, AA, DDOG

May 30, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 10,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 24,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 19,365 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, AA options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NSP
 CPLP Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW
AA
DDOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.