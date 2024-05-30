Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LOW, AA, DDOG

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 24,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 19,365 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
