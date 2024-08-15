Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, MRNA, AMAT

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 29,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 51,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
