Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, EQIX, MGM

Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 2,740 contracts, representing approximately 274,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,800 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 25,703 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 20,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:
