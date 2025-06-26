Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, EQIX, MGM

June 26, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 18,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 2,740 contracts, representing approximately 274,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,800 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 25,703 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 20,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, EQIX options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

