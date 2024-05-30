Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LLY, CNC, BAC

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 20,335 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024, with 4,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 162,927 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 30,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
