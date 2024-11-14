News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KLIC, HROW, SPB

November 14, 2024 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC), where a total of 3,401 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 340,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of KLIC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 540,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of KLIC. Below is a chart showing KLIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 3,445 contracts, representing approximately 344,500 underlying shares or approximately 62% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 1,509 contracts, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

