Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KLAC, TMDX, FDX

TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) saw options trading volume of 8,364 contracts, representing approximately 836,400 underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,421 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
