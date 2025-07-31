Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KLAC, TMDX, FDX

July 31, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total volume of 7,154 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 715,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.2% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) saw options trading volume of 8,364 contracts, representing approximately 836,400 underlying shares or approximately 79.1% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,421 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KLAC options, TMDX options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
