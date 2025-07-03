Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, MMM, BLK

July 03, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 77,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 10,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 23,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, MMM options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
