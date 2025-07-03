Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, MMM, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 77,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 10,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 23,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, MMM options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.