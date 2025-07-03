Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, MMM, BLK

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 23,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
