Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, GS, HA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 46,881 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024 , with 6,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 12,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $502.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $502.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) options are showing a volume of 17,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 11,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, GS options, or HA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.