Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JNPR, FND, CHRW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total volume of 28,771 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 10,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 5,853 contracts, representing approximately 585,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNPR options, FND options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

