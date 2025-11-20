Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, MRNA, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 39,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 11,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 55,785 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 6,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 18,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

