Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRM, MRK, OXY

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 39,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 54,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IRM options, MRK options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
