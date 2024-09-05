Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRM, MRK, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 8,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 866,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 4,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,400 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 39,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 54,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRM options, MRK options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.