Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IOT, DUOL, ATYR

September 04, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Samsara Inc (Symbol: IOT), where a total volume of 35,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.5% of IOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of IOT. Below is a chart showing IOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 15,271 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And aTyr Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATYR) options are showing a volume of 26,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of ATYR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,800 underlying shares of ATYR. Below is a chart showing ATYR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IOT options, DUOL options, or ATYR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
