Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IOT, DUOL, ATYR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Samsara Inc (Symbol: IOT), where a total volume of 35,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.5% of IOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of IOT. Below is a chart showing IOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 15,271 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And aTyr Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATYR) options are showing a volume of 26,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of ATYR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,800 underlying shares of ATYR. Below is a chart showing ATYR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

