Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IONQ, AMED, DOMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ), where a total of 304,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 185.1% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 14,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) options are showing a volume of 7,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.7% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 3,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.4% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

