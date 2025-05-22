Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IONQ, AMED, DOMO

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) options are showing a volume of 7,526 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.7% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 3,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.4% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IONQ options, AMED options, or DOMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: OSBC Dividend Growth Rate
Funds Holding ROI
KMPH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.