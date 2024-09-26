Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INFN, SUI, AYI

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) saw options trading volume of 9,131 contracts, representing approximately 913,100 underlying shares or approximately 74% of SUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,500 underlying shares of SUI. Below is a chart showing SUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 1,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
