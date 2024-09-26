News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INFN, SUI, AYI

September 26, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Infinera Corp (Symbol: INFN), where a total volume of 110,407 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77% of INFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 51,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of INFN. Below is a chart showing INFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) saw options trading volume of 9,131 contracts, representing approximately 913,100 underlying shares or approximately 74% of SUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,500 underlying shares of SUI. Below is a chart showing SUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 1,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

