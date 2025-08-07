Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IIPR, ITT, CCOI

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 3,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 337,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) saw options trading volume of 5,149 contracts, representing approximately 514,900 underlying shares or approximately 126.4% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) saw options trading volume of 7,793 contracts, representing approximately 779,300 underlying shares or approximately 120% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, ITT options, or CCOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

