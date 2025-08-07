Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IIPR, ITT, CCOI

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) saw options trading volume of 5,149 contracts, representing approximately 514,900 underlying shares or approximately 126.4% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) saw options trading volume of 7,793 contracts, representing approximately 779,300 underlying shares or approximately 120% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, ITT options, or CCOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
