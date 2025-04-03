Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HPQ, DLTR, GWW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total volume of 59,806 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.7% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 7,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,400 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 39,777 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 8,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $970 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $970 strike highlighted in orange:

