Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLF, ABNB, SNPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 7,981 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 798,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 5,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,300 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 21,830 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 5,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, ABNB options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

