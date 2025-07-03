Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLF, ABNB, SNPS

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 21,830 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 5,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLF options, ABNB options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
