Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HLF, ABNB, SNPS

July 03, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

July 03, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 7,981 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 798,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 5,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,300 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 21,830 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 5,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, ABNB options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HLF

ABNB
ABNB
SNPS

