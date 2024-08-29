News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GRMN, EW, LEN

August 29, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total of 4,064 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 406,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 709,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,800 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) saw options trading volume of 32,630 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 16,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 7,336 contracts, representing approximately 733,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRMN options, EW options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

