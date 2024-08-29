Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GRMN, EW, LEN

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) saw options trading volume of 32,630 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 16,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 7,336 contracts, representing approximately 733,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GRMN options, EW options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AOUT shares outstanding history
PRU Technical Analysis
Institutional Holders of LRE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.