Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GPN, AMRK, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total of 11,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,200 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) options are showing a volume of 1,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, AMRK options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

