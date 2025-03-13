Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GPN, AMRK, ZS

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) options are showing a volume of 1,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
