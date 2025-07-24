Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, META, AMZN

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 227,507 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 203.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 24,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 629,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 82,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:
