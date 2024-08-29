Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GME, BBY, ABM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 219,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 409.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 13,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 66,787 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 286.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) options are showing a volume of 4,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

