Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GLW, AMAT, UAL

November 14, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

November 14, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total volume of 69,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 16,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 39,477 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 40,681 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, AMAT options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

