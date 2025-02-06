Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GFS, ZS, KODK

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) saw options trading volume of 9,197 contracts, representing approximately 919,700 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GFS options, ZS options, or KODK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Alphabetical List of All Hedge Funds
Institutional Holders of FLIY
MYRG Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.