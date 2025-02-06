News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GFS, ZS, KODK

February 06, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS), where a total volume of 12,587 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 11,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) saw options trading volume of 9,197 contracts, representing approximately 919,700 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GFS options, ZS options, or KODK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

