GE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GE, HHH, ULTA

November 20, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 19,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,100 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) saw options trading volume of 1,898 contracts, representing approximately 189,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 2,610 contracts, representing approximately 261,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $487.50 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $487.50 strike highlighted in orange:

