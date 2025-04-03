Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GAP, SNDK, SDRL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), where a total volume of 77,351 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 9,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,900 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Sandisk Corporation (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 21,507 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,500 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seadrill Ltd (Symbol: SDRL) options are showing a volume of 5,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 569,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of SDRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares of SDRL. Below is a chart showing SDRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

