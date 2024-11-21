News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GAP, NFG, OKTA

November 21, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), where a total of 46,575 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.9% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,200 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) options are showing a volume of 4,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 441,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of NFG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,900 underlying shares of NFG. Below is a chart showing NFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 15,826 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GAP options, NFG options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

