News & Insights

Markets
FWONK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FWONK, SYNA, UAA

August 08, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: FWONK), where a total of 6,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 608,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of FWONK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FWONK. Below is a chart showing FWONK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA) options are showing a volume of 1,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 62,407 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 42,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FWONK options, SYNA options, or UAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BNDX Videos
 SDVY Average Annual Return
 VRTS Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FWONK
SYNA
UAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.