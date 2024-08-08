Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FWONK, SYNA, UAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: FWONK), where a total of 6,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 608,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of FWONK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FWONK. Below is a chart showing FWONK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA) options are showing a volume of 1,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 62,407 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 42,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

