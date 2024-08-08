Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FWONK, SYNA, UAA

Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA) options are showing a volume of 1,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 170,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 62,407 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 42,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FWONK options, SYNA options, or UAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BNDX Videos
SDVY Average Annual Return
VRTS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.