Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FTNT, XEL, REGN

Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) options are showing a volume of 17,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of XEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,600 underlying shares of XEL. Below is a chart showing XEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,272 contracts, representing approximately 227,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
