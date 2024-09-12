News & Insights

Markets
FTNT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FTNT, XEL, REGN

September 12, 2024 — 07:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total volume of 24,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 4,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,900 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) options are showing a volume of 17,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of XEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,600 underlying shares of XEL. Below is a chart showing XEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,272 contracts, representing approximately 227,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FTNT options, XEL options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of MKFG
 Institutional Holders of LGIH
 ICU Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT
XEL
REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.